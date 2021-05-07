Pfizer files for COVID-19 vaccine's full FDA approval

Pfizer on May 7 applied for its COVID-19 vaccine's full FDA approval for use in people ages 16 and older, as opposed to the emergency use authorization under which the shot is currently being administered.

Over a few weeks and on a rolling basis, Pfizer will submit data on its manufacturing sites and practices to prove the vaccine's production is consistent and reliable. The FDA also requires submission of all pre-clinical and clinical trial data.

The drugmaker has requested priority review, meaning it is seeking a decision within six months, rather than the 10 months the FDA designates under standard review.

Pfizer's vaccine is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be reviewed for full FDA approval.

