AHA urges Congress to address drug shortage, preserve 340B access

The American Hospital Association stated its opposition to a drafted July 28 proposal from the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee that could lead to limit access to the 340B Drug Pricing Program in an Aug. 22 letter.

"The committee’s proposal to exempt certain generic injectable drugs from the vital 340B Program — and thus removing drug manufacturers' obligations to offer a discounted price for these drugs — is an untenable solution to address drug shortages," the letter states.

Instead, the AHA asserts that more support should be provided to drugmakers that have demonstrated a commitment to maintaining production of critical, low-cost and accessible medications.

"While the AHA believes shoring up the drug supply chain is of great importance, accomplishing this goal should not come at the cost of patient care," the letter reads. "Reducing access to the 340B Drug Pricing Program would directly impact hospitals' ability to offer a wide range of health care services to some of the nation's most vulnerable populations."