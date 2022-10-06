Adderall generic shortage worsens to 28 products on back order

About a month after four drugmakers reported shortages of their Adderall generics, the list has grown from 20 to 28 out-of-stock drugs from six pharmaceutical companies.

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, which reports drug shortages compiled by Salt Lake City-based University of Utah, first identified the supply issue in late August. For weeks, the number of shortages of a generic to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, amphetamine mixed salts, has steadily increased.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures the largest national supply of the drug, accounts for the majority of the dearth, with four immediate-release products and six extended-release on back order. On Oct. 6, the ASHP updated the site to include two other drugmakers to the immediate-release list, rounding out the list to 11.

Novartis' Sandoz business and Purdue Pharma's subsidiary Rhodes Pharmaceuticals joined Teva in the list of extended-release tablets on back order. Two more pharmaceutical companies, Sun Pharma and Camber, have also joined the ASHP's tracker.

Teva and Amneal Pharmaceuticals, another manufacturer on the list, project their resupply dates for October, and one of Teva's drugs is on back order until November. The other drugmakers did not provide ASHP an expected resupply date.