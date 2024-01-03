Virginia hospital ups security after shooting

Chippenham Hospital, an HCA Healthcare facility in Richmond, Va., is boosting security measures following a Dec. 22 shooting that left two people injured, ABC affiliate WRIC reported.

The hospital implemented mobile security patrols in parking lots and is using metal detector wands to screen visitors at emergency department entrances. Chippenham Hospital will also have security guards on site 24-7 as they consider additional safety measures.

"Chippenham Hospital is committed to the safety of all staff members and patients," an HCA spokesperson told WRIC. "Discussions concerning security have been ongoing and continue to be a top priority."

The shooting occurred last month in the hospital's emergency department. Police said a 27-year-old man, Rasheed Pope Jr., self-presented at the hospital for a mental health evaluation and was entering a room when he began firing his weapon. The shooting injured a police officer and a male patient who was in the hallway. Mr. Pope was arrested and charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.