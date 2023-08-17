UChicago Medicine boosts security after 3 employees injured amid ED fight

UChicago Medicine is boosting police and security worker presence in the emergency department after several employees were injured amid a fight that broke out Aug. 13, according to the Chicago Tribune.

According to the report, a crowd gathered outside of the medical center on the evening of Aug. 13 after several shooting victims were brought in for treatment. The news outlet cited a letter from hospital leaders sent to staff that said 15 to 20 people entered the ED "into patient treatment areas" and a fight broke out. The hospital was placed on a lockdown. Three ED employees and one of the individuals who entered the facility were injured.

The hospital leaders' letter said police removed the group two minutes after they entered the clinical space. No weapons were found and patient care was not disrupted, they said.

"Be assured, patient and employee safety is our organization's top priority, and we are working to thoroughly investigate the situation," the letter said, which went on to outline the security measures being taken. The letter also noted that a weapon detection system was installed the previous week.

The incident at the hospital was tied to a shooting that happened nearby several minutes earlier.

Nationwide, there is no shortage of anecdotal evidence and, increasingly, data to demonstrate the growing effect violence has on healthcare facilities and their employees. Hospitals and health systems have taken efforts to address the issues via enhanced security measures. About 40 states have laws that establish or enhance penalties for assaults on healthcare workers, according to the American Nurses Association.