Patient dies after falling from moving ambulance: Police

A 70-year-old man died Aug. 15 after exiting a moving ambulance on a Florida interstate, according to local authorities.

The ambulance was traveling through Port St. Lucie to a hospital in South Florida when the patient exited the vehicle's rear doors, ABC affiliate WFTV reported Aug. 16. Florida Highway Patrol said he fell onto the interstate and was struck by several vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.

A 29-year-old paramedic also fell from the ambulance and was critically injured. He was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, WPTV reported.