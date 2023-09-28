Oklahoma hospitals cleared in patient-dumping investigation

A CMS investigation found Oklahoma State University Medical Center and Hillcrest Medical Center, both based in Tulsa, did not violate anti-patient-dumping laws, The Frontier reported Sept. 27.

The investigation occurred after a homeless man, Brent Thurman, was allegedly turned away from both hospitals. Mr. Thurman was taken to OSU after he broke his wrist, but the hospital refused treatment due to a previous incident that involved security. A few days later, he was taken to Hillcrest after community members found him balled up and unable to walk. Shortly after going to the hospital, a nurse and security officer put Mr. Thurman in a wheelchair and allegedly dumped him onto the sidewalk across the street. The next day he was taken to a third hospital, where he was diagnosed with a serious infection that required surgery and left him partially paralyzed, he told The Frontier.

Inspectors visited the hospitals in July and August 2022. In May, CMS sent a letter to both saying inspectors found the facilities were in compliance with federal rules.

"While we are pleased state and federal regulators found our hospital to be in compliance with all regulations relating to this incident, we take our responsibility to care for all individuals — including those experiencing homelessness — very seriously," Hillcrest told The Frontier.

OSU Medical Center said in a statement to The Frontier that it has "a long history of providing fair and equitable care regardless of the ability to pay."