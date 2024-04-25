NYU Langone performs 1st-ever heart pump, pig kidney transplant surgery

New York City-based NYU Langone Health performed the first combined mechanical heart pump and organ transplant surgery and implanted the second gene-edited pig kidney in the world.

The 54-year-old woman from New Jersey had heart failure and end-stage kidney disease. She was not a candidate for heart and kidney transplant because of several chronic conditions that reduced the likelihood of a good outcome.

She became the second person to receive a gene-edited pig kidney, and the first to include a pig's thymus gland to aid against rejection.

There have been no documented cases of anyone with a mechanical heart pump who also received an organ transplant of any kind, an April 24 system news release said.