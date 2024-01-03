New Hampshire hospitals, officials debate guns for security officers

The New Hampshire safety and health departments are considering major policy updates for hospitals that would encourage hospital security to carry guns. However, many oppose armed security in health facilities, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported Jan. 3.

The policy changes come after a fatal shooting in November of an unarmed security officer and former patient inside the state psychiatric hospital. The Department of Safety announced security changes 11 days after the shooting, including recommendations that state hospitals hire armed private security guards. According to the recommendations, hospital security officers would "carry firearms throughout the hospital to mitigate any threats occurring within the (New Hampshire Hospital)." The armed officers would be stationed at hospital entrances to screen patients, visitors and staff, but also assist hospital security "throughout" the campus.

The policy changes are "in progress" with no time frame of when implementation might begin. Details such as if armed security would carry guns in patient areas has not been released.

Many staff members, including security officers, oppose the recommendations, citing concerns that firearms in a volatile situation could exacerbate safety risks to all involved, according to the Bulletin. They also worry that firearm presence could take away from the welcoming and therapeutic environment and could retraumatize patients who were involuntarily committed or transported to the hospital by armed police officers.

Security officers expressed a preference for safety measures such as stun guns, pepper spray, handcuffs and de-escalation training. Having standbys, where medical staff recognize the possibility of violence early and request a security officer to stand by, has helped deescalate most situations, according to the newspaper.