Man escapes custody at Mount Sinai hospital

Police are searching for a man who escaped custody at Mount Sinai West in New York City on Oct. 9, according to CW affiliate PIX11.

The 36-year-old man walked out of the hospital around 12:40 a.m., according to the New York City Police Department. The man's identity has not been released, and it is not clear why he was brought to the hospital.

The suspect was arrested Oct. 8 on charges of petit larceny.

The incident marks the sixth in-custody hospital escape Becker's has reported on since early August. While the custodial officers escorting prisoners to hospitals are primarily responsible for ensuring they remain safe and in custody, hospital police and security officers can also take proactive steps to mitigate the risk of escapes. See five best practices here.