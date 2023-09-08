Leapfrog Group reacts to presidential patient safety recommendations

The national organization behind the annual hospital safety grade rankings Leapfrog Group, is praising the new patient safety recommendations published Sept. 7 by the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Two of the advisory committee's several recommendations are for the President to establish a National Patient Safety Team, designated for bringing accountability to these issues and strategizing how to prevent recurrence. Another proposal is to establish guidelines for national, publicly reported 'never events' for hospitals and health systems.

"We also appreciate the important recommendations for using data and generative AI to improve how we track this problem and prevent it in the future," the Leapfrog Group's Sept. 7 news release states. "We are strongly supportive of the recommendations for full engagement of patients and families and for health equity."

Throughout the last year, calls from medical professionals, health systems and patient safety organizations like the Leapfrog Group for more attention and resources to be put toward healthcare safety on a national level have grown.

The recommendations from the President's advisory committee mark another step forward to forming national patient safety accountability and guidelines, which have not yet existed in this capacity.