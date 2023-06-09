IDSA's revises clinician guidance for 4 drug-resistant pathogens

The Infectious Diseases Society of America has revised its guidance on clinician treatment of antimicrobial resistant infections.

As antimicrobial resistant pathogens continue to emerge, data and treatment protocols are continually being updated to keep pace. For its latest revision, the IDSA updated the clinical and laboratory standard's susceptibility criteria for four gram-negative organisms that are notoriously hard to treat including: Enterobacterales, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii and Stentrophomonas maltophilia.

It also provided 26 antibiotic combinations and dosage levels suggested for treatment of the above.

For its guideline revisions, the IDSA conducted a panel with six actively practicing infectious disease physicians who reviewed common treatment questions and suggestions for multiple pathogen groups and together provided data-supported recommendations.

The document notes that the IDSA's next review of susceptibility criteria for antimicrobial resistant pathogens is set for 2024.