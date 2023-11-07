Hawaii police investigate patient found with gun

Honolulu police are investigating a patient after emergency room staff discovered a gun on him, Hawaii News Now reported Nov. 6.

The 54-year-old patient was taken to Queen's Medical Center after he was involved in a car crash. Staff found he had two concealed carry permits, but they did not correspond to the gun he allegedly had on his person, police said.

"In this particular case, there was no disruption to normal operations and the incident has been forwarded to the Honolulu Police Department for further investigation," Cedric Yamanaka, a hospital spokesperson, told Becker's. "At The Queen's Health System, the safety of our patients and caregivers is our highest priority. Our goal is to ensure a safe workplace for all of our hardworking and dedicated caregivers."