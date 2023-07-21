Explosion risk spurs Johns Hopkins All Children's to evacuate, temporarily close

Tampa, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Outpatient Care Center is temporarily closed as the local fire department investigates the air quality after facing a potential explosion risk from 30, 100-pound lithium-ion batteries.

On July 19, the center experienced multiple power issues, and the next day, employees noticed an odd smell, according to a statement from the hospital. After realizing batteries in an MRI room were the odorous source, the workers called 911.

About 80 people were evacuated and screened. Three hospital employees were treated and hospitalized for respiratory issues before being discharged.

Around 12:30 p.m., fire rescue said there was a risk of explosion because of the number of the batteries, the hydrogen gas and two batteries had ruptured, according to ABC affiliate WFTS. A bomb squad was called, but about three and a half hours later, the batteries were removed and fire rescue called off the bomb squad.

A third-party vendor will dispose the batteries, which are packed in containers of sodium bicarbonate, according to the news outlet.

Hours after the evacuation, the fire department removed and neutralized the hazard, the center said. High-powered fans are airing out the building and fire rescue is conducting air quality tests. The center will remain closed and clinic services were canceled July 21 as the investigation continues.