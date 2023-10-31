2nd patient to receive pig heart transplant dies

The world's second patient transplanted with a genetically modified pig heart has died, the University of Maryland School of Medicine said Oct. 31.

Lawrence Faucette underwent the experimental procedure Sept. 20 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Mr. Faucette, who had terminal heart failure, lived for nearly six weeks after the surgery. He died Oct. 30 after the transplanted heart began showing signs of rejection.

Surgeons at University of Maryland Medical Center performed the world's first pig heart transplant on another patient, David Bennett, in January 2022. Mr. Bennett died in early March after his body rejected the donor heart.

"We cannot express enough gratitude to Mr. Faucette and his family for enabling us to continue to make significant advancements towards making xenotransplants a reality," Muhammad Mohiuddin, MD, scientific/program director of the medical school's cardiac xenotransplantation program, said in a news release. "As with the first patient, David Bennett, Sr., we intend to conduct an extensive analysis to identify factors that can be prevented in future transplants; this will allow us to continue to move forward and educate our colleagues in the field on our experience."