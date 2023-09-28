26% of Americans have 1 of these 3 conditions: Study

A recent study found 26.3 percent of American adults have at least one cardiac, renal or metabolic condition, and 1.5 percent have all three.

The study, published Sept. 27 in JAMA Cardiology, compared 11,607 records from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 1999 to 2002 and 2015 to 2020.

"This analysis shows [cardiac, renal, and metabolic] multimorbidity is increasingly prevalent and historically undertreated among U.S. adults, supporting the development of team-based, comprehensive and equitable management strategies to enable attainment of prevention and treatment goals throughout the life span and across the [cardiac, renal, and metabolic] continuum," investigators wrote.

Here are four findings: