3 trends shaping patient experience improvements in 2023

Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are prioritizing making improvements to patient experience, particularly as a recent Leapfrog Group survey found that these measures have declined for a second consecutive year.

Here are some of the ways health systems and hospitals have aimed to improve patient experience in 2023:

Communication:

Communication about medicine and responsiveness of hospital staff were the two of the five categories that saw the sharpest decline in patient experience ratings, according to recent data from The Leapfrog Group. But systems are inching toward progress in this area.

Multiple hospitals across the country have continued to adopt a care model known as TeamBirth. It was introduced in 2021 by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Ariadne Labs and UMass Memorial Health. This model prioritizes check-ins with all members of a patient's care team and family at key points to streamline communication about birth preferences and patient status. Everything is tracked on a whiteboard.

A focus on team-based care models, like the above, are also fueling improvements in communication between clinicians handing off patient care to another nurse or physician. Some systems like AdventHealth prioritize hourly check-ins on patients to keep medications, condition and discharge information front and center.

Taking patient preferences into account, recording them digitally and organizing tasks by priority per patient are also being prioritized across U.S. hospitals to bring unity to patient interactions.

Wait times and discharge:

While 40% of patients say they have experienced "longer than reasonable" wait times at hospitals, some systems are turning to technology for improvements by using automation tools to streamline workflows, conduct remote patient monitoring and more.

Several hospitals in the U.S. have also begun to establish discharge lounges to give patients a separate space to relax during the discharge process, while allowing hospitals to turn beds around more quickly and improve wait times for other patients in need.

Food:

Food is also getting a facelift at some hospitals. After Northwell executives conducted a survey that found patients appreciated the medical care they received, but they rated the food so bad it knocked down the health system's overall rating, the system sought out improvements. The system hired a Michelin star chef, prioritized chopping food waste, is serving fruits and vegetables while they are freshest and redesigned the menu.