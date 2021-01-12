UVA Health cancer researcher joins US Preventive Services Task Force

Li Li, MD, PhD, a family medicine physician and cancer researcher at UVA Health, has been appointed to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, the Charlottesville, Va.-based health system said Jan. 12.

Dr. Li will serve a four-year term on the task force, which issues national recommendations on health screenings and other preventive measures.

Dr. Li is the Walter M. Seward professor and chair of family medicine at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. He also serves as population health director at UVA Health and leads the cancer control and population health program at UVA Cancer Center.

His research focuses on cancer health disparities, along with the causes, risks and early detection of colorectal cancer.

To learn more, click here.

More articles on oncology:

CVS partners with Cancer Treatment Centers of America for in-home chemo

Cancer survivors have older hearts, CDC finds

Foundation awards $2M+ to cancer researchers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.