CVS partners with Cancer Treatment Centers of America for in-home chemo

Boca Raton, Fla.-based Cancer Treatment Centers of America is partnering with CVS Health to expand patients' access to at-home chemotherapy services, the organizations said Jan. 12.

Through the program, patients who are clinically eligible and fully insured may receive at-home chemotherapy treatments provided by CVS's infusion care unit Coram. 

The program aims to minimize patients' exposure to COVID-19 in inpatient or outpatient healthcare settings during the pandemic. 

CVS Health and Cancer Treatment Centers of America are piloting the at-home chemotherapy program in Atlanta and said they plan to expand it to more areas over the next few months.

