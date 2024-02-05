The most common cancers for men and women in 2024

Of all cancer cases in men in 2024, 48% are predicted to be prostate, lung and colon and rectum and 51% of all new cases in women are expected to be from breast, lung and colon and rectum cancers, researchers from the American Cancer Society found.

The organization's projected number of new diagnoses tops 2 million for the first time, with an increase in six of 10 most common cancers, according to a Jan. 17 news release from the American Cancer Society. Notably, colorectal cancer new cases have shifted mortality patterns in adults younger than 50 and have moved up from being the fourth leading cause of cancer death to the first in men and second in women.

Here are the most common new cancer types anticipated for men and women in 2024 by percentage of estimated growth in cases:

Men

Prostate: 29%

Lung and bronchus: 11%

Colon and rectum: 8%

Urinary bladder: 6%

Melanoma: 6%

Kidney and renal pelvis: 5%

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma: 4%

Oral cavity and pharynx: 4%

Leukemia: 4%

Pancreas: 3%

Women

Breast: 32%

Lung and bronchus: 12%

Colon and rectum: 7%

Uterine corpus: 7%

Melanoma: 4%

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma: 4%

Pancreas: 3%

Thyroid: 3%

Kidney and renal pelvis: 3%

Leukemia: 3%