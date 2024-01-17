New cancer diagnoses set to hit a new high in 2024: American Cancer Society

The expected increase in new cancer diagnoses this year is record-setting, even as overall cancer mortality is expected to continue its decline, the American Cancer Society said in its latest report.

The report was based on the most recent data on population-based cancer occurrences and outcomes collected by central cancer registries through 2020 and mortality data from the National Center of Health Statistics through 2021.

The projected number of new diagnoses tops 2 million for the first time, with an increase in six out of 10 top cancers. Notably, colorectal cancer new cases have shifted mortality patterns in adults younger than 50 and have moved up from being the fourth leading cause of cancer death to the first in men and second in women.

Here are eight other report findings: