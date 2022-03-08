5 recent oncology partnerships

Five oncology-related partnerships formed since Feb. 15:

1. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Cancer Institute on March 1 became the latest member to join Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance. The alliance now includes 59 cancer centers and academic institutions working to expand precision medicine in oncology and to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology.

2. The American Oncology Network, an alliance of physicians and healthcare leaders focused on the long-term success of community oncology, has partnered with VieCure to advance the delivery of precision oncology and personalized care to patients in the network, according to a Feb. 23 news release.

3. New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Cancer Center is partnering with the National Brain Tumor Society to launch a flagship research initiative focused on DNA damage, the cancer center said Feb. 22.

4. The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit on Feb. 17 announced it was collaborating with Lifeguard Health Networks to pilot a digital care platform for cancer patients that will launch in the spring.

5. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston has extended its partnership with Phoenix-based Banner Health for another 10 years, the cancer center said Feb. 15.