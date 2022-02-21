Karmanos Cancer Institute to pilot virtual platform

The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit is collaborating with Lifeguard Health Networks to pilot a digital care platform for cancer patients.

Karmanos plans to launch the pilot — which involves LifeguardMobile, the company's virtual care solution application — this spring with its thoracic oncology disciplinary team, according to a Feb. 17 news release.

The platform delivers remote physiologic and remote therapeutic monitoring. The application's clinical thresholds were developed by Karmanos providers. It integrates more than 20 sensors and wearables to track medication adherence, symptoms, side effects, vitals and well-being elements.

"Lifeguard's ability to virtually monitor our patients for reported vitals as well as symptoms experienced in real time means we will be able to further enhance our care coordination to the home and allow our staff to maintain clinical connectivity between patient appointments," said Gerold Bepler, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Karmanos Cancer Institute.