MD Anderson renews Banner Health partnership 

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center extended its partnership with Phoenix-based Banner Health for another 10 years, the cancer center said Feb. 15.

The Banner MD Anderson Cancer Care Centert opened on the Banner Gateway Medical Center campus in Gilbert, Ariz., in September 2011. An expansion project at Banner Gateway Medical Center is adding a 208,500-square-foot patient tower that will nearly double the size of the hospital to accommodate its growing cancer program.

"When this relationship was established in 2011, we knew it was the beginning of an exciting and innovative new era of unprecedented cancer care in Arizona," Michael Kupferman, MD, senior vice president of clinical and academic network development and professor of head and neck surgery at MD Anderson, said in a news release.

"Since then, Banner MD Anderson has experienced remarkable growth and far exceeded our expectations. I am excited to continue the incredible work underway as we collectively advance our efforts toward improving outcomes for cancer patients in Arizona and Colorado," he stated.