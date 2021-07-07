4 recent cancer care partnerships

Here are four recent partnerships involving cancer centers or organizations formed since May 25.

1. Paige, New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering's artificial intelligence spinout, teamed up with Quest Diagnostics May 25 to improve and expedite diagnoses for cancer and other diseases that need pathologic assessment.

2. Oncology Physicians Network Healthcare inked an agreement with UCI Health. The partnership, announced June 24, provides OPN network patients with access to clinical trials being conducted by UCI Health, the clinical enterprise of the University of California in Irvine.

3. The Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, has joined the AIDS Malignancy Consortium — an international research group focused on patients with both diseases, according to a July 7 news release. The two will offer patients wider access to new clinical trials, as well as multidisciplinary care.

4. The American Oncology Network partnered with CarePayment to offer patients across its 22 partner practices flexible financing options.