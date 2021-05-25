Memorial Sloan Kettering AI spinout, Quest Diagnostics partner to expedite cancer diagnoses

Paige, New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering's artificial intelligence spinout, teamed up with Quest Diagnostics May 25 to improve and expedite diagnoses for cancer and other diseases that need pathologic assessment.
Four things to know about the collaboration:
- Paige will use its AI capabilities to analyze pathology diagnostic data and Quest's digitized slides to identify markers of cancer and other diseases.
- Paige and Quest aim to create new software products based on these insights. They also intend to license the insights to biopharmaceutical and research organizations to speed biomarker discovery, drug research and companion diagnostics.
- Initially, the collaboration will focus on solid tumor cancers, such as breast, prostate, lung and colorectal.
- Paige and Quest will share revenue for achieving certain product and commercial milestones.