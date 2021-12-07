4 recent cancer care partnerships

Here are four cancer-related partnerships formed since Nov. 9.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com.

1. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health and Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine announced a partnership Nov. 9 to expand access to cancer care for South Central Pennsylvania residents.

2. New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and HTG Molecular Diagnostics announced Nov. 17 they have entered into a new research collaboration as part of HTG's Transcriptome Panel Early Adopter Program. The collaboration will focus on bladder cancer.

3. Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System plans to further its oncology program at Mount Carmel Grove City through an affiliation with the James Cancer Network at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, according to a Nov. 23 press release.

4. St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho, said Dec. 3 it had partnered with Spokane Valley, Wash.-based Cancer Care Northwest to offer radiation oncology physician services to patients in the Lewis-Clark Valley and surrounding areas.