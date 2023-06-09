U of Minnesota to develop framework for AI in nursing

A steering committee at the University of Minnesota School of Nursing in Minneapolis has been formed to explore the use of artificial intelligence in nursing and develop recommendations for its use in the profession, the university announced June 9.

The group is expected to start meetings this summer, with recommendations expected to be ready to share with other nursing schools, health systems and other stakeholders by 2024, according to a press release.

"Artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize the care nursing provides; however without a better understanding of its implications and unintended consequences, it also has the potential to cause tremendous harm," said Connie White Delaney, PhD, RN, the nursing school's dean. "Now is the time to develop a framework for the future use of AI in nursing and this initiative, along with others who will join, has the breadth and depth of knowledge to lead this effort."

Dr. White Delaney named seven renowned experts in nursing and informatics to the committee. Learn more here.