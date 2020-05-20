The best part of the day for 3 Covenant Health nurses

Three nurses from Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant Health discuss the best part of their workday.

We invite all nurses and nursing leaders currently working in healthcare settings to participate in a series of Q&As about their experiences.

Next week's question: What is the most commonly misunderstood notion about nursing?

Please send responses to Anuja Vaidya avaidya@beckershealthcare.com by Tuesday, May 26, 5 p.m. CST.

Note: The following responses were edited for length and clarity.

Question: What is the best part of your day?

Winter Chambers, RN-BC. Nurse Educator at Covenant Medical Center: The best part of my day is during my morning rounds. I have numerous opportunities to connect with the amazing patients we are blessed to serve. The personal connections I make with the patients always brighten my day.

Shannon Bates RN. Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Nurse Manger at Covenant Children's Hospital: The best part of my day is always when I get to round on all my patients and staff. I love to get out and talk to see what is working well, who should be recognized, what needs more clarity and what safety issues are going on.

Connie Gonzales, RN. Nurse Manager, Critical Care at Covenant Medical Center: Rounding on patients, families and caregivers. I like to get to know people on a personal level to figure out what I can do to help them and ease their way.

