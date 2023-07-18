Rhode Island enters Nurse Licensure Compact 

Rhode Island is the 41st state to enact the Nurse Licensure Compact.

The compact provides nurses who are licensed in NLC states with a multistate license, allowing them to practice in person and via telemedicine in their home state and others that have enacted the NLC, according to a July 10 National Council of State Boards of Nursing news release.

Seven more states are considering enacting the NLC: Hawaii, Oregon, Illinois, Alaska, Massachusetts, New York and Minnesota. The following states and jurisdictions do not have any NLC-related bills pending: Nevada, California, Washington, D.C., Michigan, Connecticut, American Samoa and the Mariana Islands.