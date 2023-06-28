Nursing is 3rd-most popular profession on TikTok

An analysis of 35 professions on TikTok found nurses were the third-most popular profession represented, registerednursing.org reported June 6.

The analysis narrowed U.S. News & World Report's "100 Best Jobs" list to 35 that were represented on TikTok. Registerednursing.org used hashtags for each profession to find the number of TIkTok views associated with that topic as of May 9.

App users watched more than 427 million hours of content by nurses since TikTok's creation in 2016. The only medical professionals watched more than nurses were physicians.

"Treatment explanations and 'doctor reacts' videos are among the most-viewed physician content," the analysts wrote. "You can find everything from pimple popping and earwax extraction to advice on when you need to seek medical attention for symptoms you are experiencing."

There were 14 medical specialties in the top 35 professions. Here are the overall rankings of medical professions:

1. Physician

3. Nurse

5. Dentist

7. Chiropractor

15. Orthodontist

16. Pharmacist

17. Dental hygienist

18. Physician assistant

18. Psychologist

21. Optometrist

23. Pediatrician

27. Physical therapist

29. Psychiatrist

32. Speech-language pathologist