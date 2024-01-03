Nurse practitioners' key focus areas in 2024

The nurse practitioner profession is the fastest growing profession in the U.S. As it continues to expand in 2024, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners has named 5 critical trends it is paying particular attention to.

"Patients deserve access to high-quality health care nationwide, and NPs are urging other health care leaders and policymakers to prioritize policies that make healthcare more efficient and effective by making 2024 the year of patient-centered healthcare," Stephen Ferrara, DNP, president of the AANP stated in a Jan. 3 news release.

And while the headcount in the profession continues to increase, bedside nurses and primary care providers continue to be in shortage. Currently, more than 102 million U.S. adults do not have adequate access to a primary care provider, according to data from the HHS. To that end, one proposed solution and key focus of 2024 for the AANP is to support policies that allow these professionals to fill some of the gaps in primary care, specifically.

Although, many physicians and physician groups argue against this, noting that nurse practitioners do not receive the same level of training as medical doctors and cannot provide the same extensive care to patients that an MD or DO could.

An emphasis on just how sharply the profession is expected to grow within the next several years — which is expected to increase 45% by 2032 — is both a key focus as well as the impetus behind the group's other critical focus areas for 2024. Among them: growing wait times for appointments, rising demand for senior care, and prioritizing screening patients for mental health issues as well as physical health concerns.