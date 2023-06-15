Indiana nurse charged with stealing patients' medication

An Indiana nurse is accused of injecting herself with pain medications prescribed to patients at Community Hospital Anderson, the Star Press reported June 14.

Melissa Fannin, RN, was charged with felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit, furnishing false or fraudulent information and possession of a narcotic drug between Jan. 14 and March 16 while employed at the hospital.

An investigation was launched after it was found Ms. Fannin accessed more hydromorphone, an opioid pain medication, than other nurses in her unit and was also "excessively wasting full doses of controlled substances," according to court documents.

On March 16, she reported admitted to having an addition problem and investigators noticed "injection marks on Ms. Fannin's right arm." She allegedly admitted to stealing drugs that night while working. A drug screen confirmed Ms. Fannin was positive for morphine, oxycodone and oxymorphone, court documents said