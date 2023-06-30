5 highest paying states for nurse executives

Indiana is the highest-paying state for nurses in executive management roles, according to a June 29 report from the Medical Group Management Association.

The "MGMA Datadive Management and Staff Compensation Data Report" includes data on more than 157,000 nursing management and staff positions from more than 2,940 organizations.

Nationally, median total compensation for nurses in executive management positions rose 8.99 percent between 2021 and 2022. Regionally, nurses executives in the East were paid the most, while those in the South were paid the least. The compensation difference between these two regions was $97,623.

Indiana was the highest paying state, while Georgia was the lowest, with a pay gap of $203,533.

The five highest-paying states for nurse managers: