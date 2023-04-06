40% of Michigan nurses plan to quit: 5 notes

About 4 in 10 nurses in Michigan are planning to leave their roles in the next year, according to a study published in the journal Medicare Care.

Researchers from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor surveyed 9,150 nurses licensed in the state last March. They also polled 1,224 individuals who left nursing positions in the past two years.

Five study findings:

1. Overall, 39 percent of nurses said they intend to leave their jobs in the next year.

2. Fifty-nine percent of nurses under age 25 shared departure plans, compared to 53 percent of nurses ages 25-35 and 45 percent of nurses 65 or older.

3. Twenty-eight percent of nurses said they plan to reduce clinical hours.

4. Eighty-four percent said they were emotionally exhausted, and 60 percent said their organizations had inadequate staffing and resources to support patient care.

5. When polling nurses who left a position in the past two years, researchers found mandatory overtime was linked to a higher likelihood of departure. Nurses at healthcare organizations that frequently used mandatory overtime were 72 percent more likely to have left their roles.

