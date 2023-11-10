American Nurses Association CEO to retire

Debbie Hatmaker, PhD, RN, the current chief nursing officer of the American Nurses Association, has been tapped to lead the organization as its acting CEO following the retirement of current leader Loressa Cole, DNP, RN.

Dr. Hatmaker has been with the organization since 2012, according to a Nov. 10 news release. She was previously the president for the Georgia Nurses Association, first vice president for the ANA, and president of the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

After Dr. Cole retires Dec. 29, Dr. Hatmaker will assume the role of acting CEO Jan. 1.

The ANA board of directors will continue the selection process to identify the organization’s next CEO.