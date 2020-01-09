Police shoot, kill man wielding knife at Dallas VA hospital

Police officers shot and killed a man at the Dallas VA Medical Center Jan. 8, reports NBC affiliate DFW.

The man came to the VA facility seeking psychiatric care and entered the building carrying a knife. VA police officers opened fire on the victim after several unsuccessful attempts to disarm him.

The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The officers involved in the shooting were not injured.

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the incident, reports WBAP.

