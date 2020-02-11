White River Health faces age discrimination suit

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit Feb. 7 against White River Health System in Batesville, Ark., accusing the system of firing employees over age 72 due to shortcomings in its insurance policy.

Among other age-related terminations, the lawsuit alleges two senior center directors, ages 77 and 80, were fired in October 2018 because the system's insurance policy didn't cover employees over age 72 driving. The health system didn't try to switch policies, the suit alleges.

Becker's has reached out to White River Health System for comment. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

