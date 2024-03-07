Teen sentenced to 8 years for carjacking outside HSHS hospital

Chloe Zellner, 18, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for carjacking and assaulting a nurse outside of an Illinois hospital, WTAQ reported March 6.

The incident occurred Sept. 8, 2022, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, Ill. According to an initial report from the Green Bay Press Gazette, a 24-year-old nurse was walking to her car after her shift when she was attacked by a 16-year-old boy in the hospital parking lot. The nurse reported that she was repeatedly struck from behind with what appeared to be a handgun. The boy took the nurse's purse and keys and got into her Chevrolet Cruze with Ms. Zellner.

The pair drove off in the car, which was later discovered with its original plates removed and replaced by plates taken from another vehicle. Police recovered a BB gun, which they believe was used to injure the nurse.

Ms. Zellner was convicted of operating a vehicle without consent, with use of a weapon and substantial battery, per the radio station. In addition to the eight-year sentence, she was placed on extended supervision for five years.

The male counterpart was also charged for the attack, but his name has not been released in public reports.

A representative for HSHS St. Mary's did not return Becker's request for comment.

Carjackings have been a recent safety concern for hospitals nationwide. On Feb. 25, a prisoner escaped from police custody in the parking lot at Ochsner Medical Center-West Bank in Gretna, La., and stole a deputy vehicle. Less than a week earlier, an employee of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare was the victim of a carjacking in the hospital parking lot. And in November, two employees of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital in Baltimore were carjacked at gunpoint, in two separate incidents, occurring one day apart.

Read more about the nationwide push to address violence against healthcare workers here.