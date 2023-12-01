Baltimore hospital employees carjacked at gunpoint in 2 incidents

Two employees of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital in Baltimore were victims of two separate armed carjacking incidents this week in the hospital parking lot, the hospital confirmed in a statement shared with Becker's.

The incidents occurred on Nov. 29 and on Nov. 30.

Baltimore police posted on Facebook Nov. 30 that it was looking for help in identifying an individual in reference to the recent carjackings. Police included a photo and asked anyone with information on the identity of this person to call 911.

An employee told police she was approached by two individuals with a gun around 11 a.m. Nov. 30, who took the employee's keys and drove off with her vehicle, according to NBC affiliate WBAL. The news station reported that another employee told police that around 6 p.m. Nov. 29, they were approached by a man with a gun in the hospital parking lot who drove off with their vehicle. The employees were not physically injured.

"The entire team is troubled and concerned about these events, which are abnormal in the beautiful Mt. Washington community. We are grateful that neither employee was physically harmed," the hospital said in its statement.

The statement added that Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital, which is affiliated with the University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine, is focused on the safety and security of patients, families and staff, and is ramping up security.

"When these events happened, our administration immediately reached out to our partners at the University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine, and both organizations are providing additional support and resources," MWPH said.

"The hospital is bringing in additional private security resources, including K9 assets, to provide additional safety.

"Our security and administration are working in close collaboration with the Baltimore Police Department. Its officers and command staff have been on-site and are meeting with team members, offering reassurance, and answering questions from the staff.

"In addition, MWPH leadership is continuing to work with law enforcement as they investigate the crimes and is offering a variety of support services to our staff while patient care continues.

"The safety and security of our team members, patients, and visitors are always of paramount importance for MWPH."





