Motive in New Hampshire hospital shooting still unclear

The motive behind the shooting that killed a New Hampshire hospital security guard Nov. 17 remains unknown days after the police identified the suspect, CBS News reports.

John Madore, 33, entered Concord-based New Hampshire State Hospital and shot Bradley Haas, 63, a state security officer and former police chief who was working security at the front lobby entrance on Nov. 17, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. Mr. Haas died from multiple gunshot wounds. A state trooper on duty at the hospital fatally shot Mr. Madore.

On Nov. 22, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said a U-Haul truck that was left idling in the hospital's parking lot after the shooting is linked to Mr. Madore. The suspect rented the vehicle hours before the hospital shooting; it contained an AR-style rifle and multiple magazines of ammunition, according to CBS News.

The AG's office has reported that Mr. Madore was homeless and had been a patient at the hospital in 2017. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Mr. Haas has been hailed by state leaders as a hero for his actions Nov. 17. Police said the Army veteran managed to keep the gunman in the security area, despite not having his own weapon, CBS News reports. Mr. Haas had worked at the hospital since 2019.

New Hampshire State Hospital is a 185-bed acute psychiatric hospital, which has its own uniformed security force and walk-through metal detectors at entrances.





























