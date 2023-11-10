Man sentenced to life in prison after killing Dallas hospital workers

The man who fatally shot two workers at Methodist Dallas Medical Center last fall was sentenced to life in prison Nov. 9, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Nestor Hernandez, 31, was found guilty of capital murder for the fatal shooting of nurse Katie Annette Flowers and social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa on Oct. 22, 2022. After the verdict, he was automatically sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the report. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty.

Authorities said Mr. Hernandez, who was a parolee with a history of robbery convictions, arrived at the hospital to visit the labor and delivery wing, pulled a gun and repeatedly hit his girlfriend in the presence of their newborn child. He had permission to be at the hospital for the visit.

Ms. Pokuaa came into the room and was attending to the patient when Mr. Hernandez stood up, moved toward Ms. Pokuaa and shot her once, they said.

Methodist Health System Sgt. Robert Rangel "was just a few doors down investigating a stolen property call when he and hospital staff heard what appeared to be a gunshot in a nearby room," authorities said. Ms. Flowers "heard the shot fired and looked into the room, and the suspect fired again from the doorway, hitting [Ms.] Flowers in the hallway."

Authorities said Mr. Rangel saw Ms. Flowers being shot before he eventually shot Mr. Hernandez. After a standoff with police, Mr. Hernandez was taken into custody.

During the trial, Mr. Hernandez admitted to shooting the hospital employees, who died from their injuries, but said he didn't intend to kill anyone, according to ABC affiliate WFAA.

The hospital implemented security changes after the shooting, including increased physical security measures and ongoing active shooter training for all staff.