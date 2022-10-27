Methodist Dallas increases security, remembers employees after hospital shooting

Methodist Dallas Medical Center is honoring two employees who were killed and ramping up security after an Oct. 22 shooting at the facility.

Police charged Nestor Hernandez, 30, after he allegedly shot a nurse and caseworker, who died from their injuries. Mr. Hernandez, a parolee who was visiting his girlfriend after the birth of their child, is accused of shooting Jaqueline Pokuaa, 45, and Katie "Annette" Flowers, 63, before a standoff with police and being taken into custody, The Dallas Morning News reported Oct. 24.

Mr. Hernandez was charged with capital murder and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Dallas-based Methodist Health System said Oct. 25 the organization has increased police force staffing on the Methodist Dallas Medical Center campus, including for mothers and infants.

"Safety on each of our campuses is of paramount concern and is evaluated on an ongoing basis and anytime an issue occurs. For example, Methodist employs its own highly trained police force and has recently installed external and internal camera systems that employ the latest analytic technology," a statement from the health system read. "Other improvements include increased physical security measures and ongoing active-shooter training for all staff. Furthermore, all campuses conduct interdisciplinary daily safety huddles with hospital leaders."

Methodist Health System also said additional meetings of the ongoing Methodist Dallas Medical Center Safety and Security Steering Committee were scheduled.

"While all of these steps and others continue to be evaluated and implemented, we believe it's important not to lose the focus we should place on supporting the families of the victims of this isolated and tragic event," the organization's statement says.

To honor the lives of Ms. Pokuaa and Ms. Flowers, Methodist Health System held a moment of silence Oct. 26 outside Methodist Dallas, according to the health system's Twitter page.

News station KXAS, an NBC affiliate, reported that medical professionals across North Texas also held a moment of silence in honor of Ms. Pokuaa and Ms. Flowers.