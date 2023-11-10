Iowa hospital settles with former CEO for $800K, alleges lack of transparency

Anthony Coleman, DHA, recently resigned from his role as CEO of Des Moines, Iowa-based Broadlawns Medical Center. He had already accepted another position before signing an $800,000 settlement agreement with Broadlawns — but the hospital says it was unaware he had taken a new job when the document was inked.

"The Board of Trustees was not aware that Dr. Coleman had accepted another position at the time the settlement agreement was executed," a Broadlawns spokesperson told Becker's Nov. 10.

The board accepted Dr. Coleman's resignation on Nov. 2, according to a joint news release from the hospital and its former CEO, though the statement did not offer a reason for his departure. The settlement agreement was finalized Nov. 3 with a signature from David Miglin, chair of the board of trustees.

Dr. Coleman announced that he had accepted the inaugural chief executive position at Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center — a new hospital being built in Washington, D.C. — three days later via LinkedIn.

Under the settlement conditions, the hospital agreed to pay Dr. Coleman his $550,000 annual base salary; $134,000 for any bonus he may have been entitled to over the course of his employment; $52,619 for unused PTO; and $63,380 "in resolution of any and all claims released herein, inclusive of any claims for attorney's fees."

Dr. Coleman, in recognition of the payments, agreed not to take future legal action against the hospital. The agreement specifically references "assertions" made in an Oct. 27 letter from Dr. Coleman's attorneys. Becker's reached out to both Dr. Coleman and Broadlawns Medical Center; both declined to expand on any claims or allegations related to the settlement agreement.

Dr. Coleman told Axios Des Moines he plans to donate money he receives from the settlement to charity, but declined to specify which charity or comment further for Becker's coverage.