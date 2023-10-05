Indiana hospital to pay $158K in discrimination lawsuit settlement

Munster, Ind.-based Community Hospital and its operator, Munster Medical Research Foundation, will pay $158,000 to settle a lawsuit that accused the hospital of not accommodating a nurse after a work injury.

In June, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed suit against the Indiana hospital after a nurse was allegedly fired instead of appointed to an open role because she had lifting restrictions. Failing to transfer and accommodate an employee because of a disability is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In the lawsuit, Community Hospital agreed to rehire the nurse and change policies surrounding human resource training for all employees, according to an Oct. 4 EEOC news release.