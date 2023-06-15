Cardiologist agrees to pay $5M to resolve false claim allegations

A Fayetteville, N.C.-based cardiologist and his practice agreed to pay more than $5 million to resolve allegations of false Medicare and Medicaid claims linked to atherectomy procedures.

Hari Saini, MD, and his cardiology practice Carolina Heart and Leg Center, were named in a whistleblower lawsuit that alleged Dr. Saini performed unnecessary atherectomy procedures to remove minor plaque blockage in leg arteries in patients and "systematically overstated the stenosis percentage" to justify the medically unnecessary procedures, according to a June 13 news release from the Justice Department.

The lawsuit also alleged that Dr. Saini conducted "risky and invasive atherectomy procedures to unnecessarily remove plaque blockage that was, at best, only minimally present, all in blatant disregard for patient safety and program billing requirements."

Dr. Saini was one of the highest billing cardiologists in North Carolina for this type of claim and was paid millions from Medicare and Medicaid.

After six years of discovery and litigation, and with a trial on the horizon, Dr. Saini and his practice agreed to pay $5,015,554 to resolve the allegations. However, he and his practice deny the allegations of fraud, the release said.