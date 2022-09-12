3 recent self-disclosed fraud settlements involving providers

Three providers settled self-reported fraud claims — worth at least $800,000 each — in July and August, according to the HHS office of the inspector general.

1. Orange, Calif.-based Children's Hospital of Orange County agreed Aug. 29 to pay $1 million after self-disclosing it submitted claims to federal healthcare services rendered by providers who were not properly enrolled in those programs.

2. Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health agreed Aug. 2 to pay $2.1 million after self-reporting it submitted claims to federal healthcare programs for outpatient diagnostic tests that were not ordered by the treating physicians.

3. Florida-based AdventHealth Medical Group agreed to pay $800,000 after self-reporting submitted improper professional fee claims for a physician’s pulmonary, laparoscopic, hiatal hernia repair, rib resection and thoracoscopy surgeries that included codes for procedures that were not performed.