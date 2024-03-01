10 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From a Wisconsin judge denying a temporary injunction to delay the close of two Hospital Sisters Health System-owned hospitals to a Waterbury Hospital alleging she was fired for her age, here are 10 lawsuits, settlements and legal developments Becker's has reported since Feb. 22:

1. Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners and its Troy, N.Y.-based Samaritan Hospital filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James's office seeking relief from the court regarding the office's investigation into the hospital's planned closure of its Burdett Birth Center.

2. A lawsuit alleges that the University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center — the health science education branch of the university's Tyler campus — is fraudulently hiring physicians as medical school professors to protect them from lawsuits. These physicians allegedly are not working as professors for the university but are practicing within its for-profit health system, UT Health East Texas.

3. Two affiliate hospitals of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health filed lawsuits against North American Partners in Anesthesia, alleging the group's noncompete clauses stifle competition and violate antitrust laws.

4. St. Charles Health System, a private, nonprofit system in Bend, Ore., is facing a lawsuit for allegedly denying charity care to eligible patients.

5. More than 20 hospitals and affiliated companies have united in multidistrict litigation that suggests in a complaint that drug distributors, pharmacies and other entities have contributed to the opioid epidemic, which has negatively affected hospital finances and strained patient aid capabilities.

6. St. Louis-based Ascension agreed to pay $2.6 million to settle a lawsuit brought by former employees who alleged that scanning their fingerprints violated their privacy.

7. A Wisconsin judge denied an orthopedic practice's request for a temporary injunction that sought to delay the closure of two Hospital Sisters Health System-owned hospitals in the state.

8. The estate of a man who died at Medford, Ore.-based Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in February 2022 filed an $11.5 million lawsuit against the health system and a former nurse, claiming the nurse's drug diversion led to a fatal infection.

9. A former Waterbury (Conn.) Hospital executive filed a lawsuit against her ex-employer alleging she was fired for her age.

10. A North Carolina federal court judge said the potential class of North Carolina health plans is permitted to proceed with its antitrust claims against Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.