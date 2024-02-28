Ascension settles fingerprint scanning case for $2.6M

St. Louis-based Ascension has agreed to pay $2.6 million to settle a lawsuit brought by former employees who alleged that scanning their fingerprints violated privacy.

The staffers had originally sued Chicago-based Presence Health in 2018 before that 12-hospital system merged with Ascension, court records show. A judge in the Circuit Court of Cook County (Ill.) approved the settlement Feb. 27.

The complaint alleged Presence Health didn't obtain consent from the employees before it asked them to clock in for work using their fingerprints, violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Ascension didn't immediately respond to a request from Becker's for comment. The settlement was first reported by Law360.