10 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From an Illinois system settling antitrust allegations to a judge lowering the damages in the Johns Hopkins All Children's civil case made famous by a documentary, here are 10 lawsuits, settlements and legal developments Becker's has reported since Jan. 17:

1. The U.S. and Washington state filed a whistleblower suit against Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health for allegedly fraudulently billing federal healthcare programs for spine surgeries performed by Jason Dreyer, DO, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane between 2019 and 2021.

2. A California physician and Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach are facing a civil lawsuit from 73 former patients who allege they were sexually abused.

3. New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital agreed to pay $801,000 to resolve allegations that two radiology practices improperly billed federal healthcare programs for images used in image-guided radiation therapy treatments.

4. Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health filed a more than $7 million lawsuit against its own oncology provider group.

5. A former lead emergency room nurse at Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center filed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the hospital of firing him after repeatedly raising concerns about workplace safety.

6. A trial began in a class-action lawsuit against Seattle Children's hospital from families who claim mold in the hospital made 14 young people sick and resulted in the death of seven patients.

7. A former employee filed a lawsuit against Pittsburgh-based UPMC, accusing the health system of anticompetitive conduct that harms skilled nursing staff.

8. Evanston, Ill.-based Endeavor Health, formerly known as NorthShore-Edward-Elmhurst Health, agreed to pay a $55 million all-cash settlement to resolve antitrust allegations raised after NorthShore's acquisition of Highland Park (Ill.) Hospital in 2000.

9. Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Medical Center is being sued by Timothy Hardy, MD, a gynecologist who alleged that his hospital privileges had been revoked after he made complaints that the center put "economics" before patient care.

10. The judge overseeing the St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's civil case made famous by a Netflix documentary lowered the damages the hospital must pay by $47.5 million.